Dear Editor:
For those of you condemning the media for its role in the COVID-19 situation, consider this possibility. Without the intense media scrutiny this is getting, this virus would be spreading at a much faster rate.
All of that hype is causing people to take precautions that they would not normally take, thus slowing the infection rate. If we are to control this thing sooner rather than later, it will be because of the heightened public awareness.
Another good effect of this media exposure is that the same precautions that will slow the spread of coronavirus will also slow the spread of flu and other transmittable diseases.
Byron Alsup,
Coaldale