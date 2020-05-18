Dear Editor:
Is it possible that the people I encounter who refuse to wear face masks have no concern or respect for health and safety of store clerks they encounter or other shoppers in supermarkets, convenience stores, hardware stores, etc.? Or perhaps they simply don’t understand the serious nature of a viral epidemic and how it works?
None of us knows with absolute certainty that we are not carrying this virus and distributing it to those we meet. We know we can be contagious for days before COVID-19 symptoms appear, and for some people, symptoms don’t show up at all (asymptomatic cases), yet they are still contagious. This is why wearing masks is so crucial if we hope to get ahead of this unprecedented menace.
Some numbers may help us understand the nature of this threat. Consider this. There are 1,440 minutes in a day. On Tuesday, May 12, as on all but six days since April 3, the number of daily COVID-19 deaths in America exceeded 1,440. In other words, on those 34 days more than one American died per minute.
Or consider some hypothetical (but very realistic) numbers that could have resulted from the restaurant in Castle Rock that opened on Mother’s Day with no restrictions and hundreds crowded into and around the store without face masks.
In those circumstances, just one infected person could easily infect 10. In the five days before those people became ill, they each could infect three others. That makes 30 more new cases who would not show symptoms till 10 days after Mother’s Day, but who each could easily infect three more before then, bringing in an additional 90 new cases, etc.
This is how virus infections spread. In this example, the total number of people infected increases over five-day intervals as follows: 1 … 11 … 41 … 131 … 401 … 1,211 … If you were that first person and discovered you had made over 1,200 people sick in less than a month, some of whom may have died, how would you feel? This is not a game. This is the new reality we must live with.
Adhering to safety guidelines is part of the social contract that makes civilization work. Our basic constitutionally guaranteed freedoms end where our actions endanger lives of others. Few of us believe highway speed limits or laws prohibiting firing weapons within city limits or regulations against DWI are fascist affronts to our constitutional rights. As long as COVID-19 remains a serious threat to us all, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing is a small price to pay to help keep your family, friends and neighbors safe.
As restrictions are slowly eased, please be patient and respect guidelines. If a restaurant or store has its quota of customers when you arrive, be kind, be understanding and either wait outside or return later, and when admitted, continue to wear face protection and practice social distancing. All of humanity is in this together.
Dan Bishop,
Salida