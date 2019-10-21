That’s how you lose your town.

Dear Editor:
Salida used to be a busy town in the railroad days, but when the railroad left, it changed the town’s demeanor and became a small town with a sort of slow style of living.
That attracted some people who liked it that way.
The business community wanted to attract tourists.
Trails and the river were used to attract tourists, and enough stayed, and they became the majority. Then, they could elect a mayor and a council that was in line with their thinking.
They want what they left behind in the cities they came from: more services like the pool and the SteamPlant.
They want a bigger hospital and a stronger police force, and they don’t mind paying a higher sales tax to support what they want.
They want better schools with newer buildings and vote in the taxes to get them.
They want just what it was like where they came from and changed the small town that attracted them here.
The mayor and council that the new people elected are working with developers. The place is booming with new houses and condos, and it is expensive.
And, the rich people who come do not care about small-town living.
There is still only one major industry in town, and that is tourism, and tourism creates the lowest paying jobs of any industry.
To support that industry, there are cries for low-cost housing, and at the same time, the cost of living is rising, especially with taxes.
The schools want more at this election, and they want to build multimillion-dollar facilities for a college.
The new people will vote for that.
Seeking low-cost housing is a waste since the taxes are rising so fast that workers could not afford to pay them.
It is too late for the small-town residents who were already living here.
They will have to sell out if they can’t afford the taxes. And, if they don’t – they will have their property taken away.
And, it is these people’s children who have to leave town anyway. Those children can’t afford to live here with the tourist industry job opportunities at low pay.
Soon, the new people will start to complain about the way the old residents maintain their property, and they will want new laws that are like housing covenants. Freedom will be lost.
They have the majority, and they are in control.
That’s how you lose your town.
It’s too late now.
Augie Burgoon,
Salida