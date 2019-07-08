Dear Editor:
Fireworks – what great fun, nostalgia and a wonderful way to celebrate freedom and independence from tyranny.
I saw the high fireworks from my home and oohed and aahed. The multicolored displays, the feeling that they were coming toward me, the bright whites and fireworks within fireworks – what a pleasure!
I remember my small hometown (resort area with about 5,000 residents) and the fun Fourth of July. I can say that last night was even better.
Just the other day I was discussing the joy in fireworks that some folks had and I was rather noncommittal. Now I have seen the city of Salida’s fireworks, and I am in awe. So much better than tanks.
Thank you to the city of Salida, especially the fire department and its leader, Chief Bess.
I didn’t donate this year to the fireworks, but I will tomorrow. Maybe you can too.
Louise Fish,
Salida