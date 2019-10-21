Dear Editor:
I want to take a minute to weigh in on the 5A/CMC ballot initiative.
I recently had a conversation with an Ivy League graduate who had an interesting perspective that I feel is worth sharing.
She went there for her entire four years, which as you can imagine, came with a high price tag.
In contrast, she had a cousin who spent his first two years in community college before transferring to the same university.
The cost savings he realized with this approach were really meaningful. He graduated from the same place but with a fraction of the debt.
She went on to share that she was not thrilled with her first two years, as all too often she was stuck in lecture halls with hundreds of students.
On top of that, many of those classes were taught by teaching assistants rather than professors. It was only when she got into her junior year and beyond that she started having consistent access to small classes and amazing professors.
Her story really reinforced in my mind the value and savings that CMC as a partner will bring to our students.
It makes me really proud to think about how good it will feel to help make college more obtainable and affordable for our youth.
While no one likes paying higher taxes, I encourage everyone to weigh the extra $9 or $10 a month homeowners will pay versus what this will provide for our students and our community.
Dan Shore,
Salida