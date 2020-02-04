Tobacco questions
This evening the Salida City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products within the city.
The ordinance would also raise the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco products to 21 and require vendors to obtain a city-issued license to sell tobacco products.
It’s one thing to raise the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco products to 21 or, for that matter, to require that stores selling the products get a city license.
But to ban sales of all flavored tobacco products? It’s a step too far.
The movement to ban flavored tobacco products has taken root with concerns over teen vaping. The rapid increase in usage among youth has been fueled in part by flavored products appealing to teen tastes.
In March, the Colorado General Assembly passed and Gov. Jared Polis signed into law HB 19-1033 authorizing local governments to regulate tobacco and nicotine products.
In December, President Donald Trump signed legislation amending the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21. (This raises the question of, if it’s already a federal law, why a state or much less a municipal ordinance is required?)
There’s no argument here that use of tobacco and nicotine can be harmful to a person’s health, as countless studies have made the point.
However, for more than a century cigarettes and other nicotine products have been manufactured and sold with a variety of flavors. Some health officials say smokers typically start their habit by consuming menthol and other flavored products.
But there are any number of products available on store shelves that are not exactly healthy. Are we going to ban the sale of sugar-laden sodas or high-fat-content ice creams? Or do we only ban cherry and orange flavored sodas and chocolate or mint flavor ice cream?
And what about beer, wine and liquor? And marijuana? None of these products are exactly doctor-recommended. The question becomes, where does the city draw the line?
The council can follow along on federal law, raising the minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco products to 21. And the city can require that tobacco vendors be licensed.
But officials should forego the option to ban all flavored tobacco products within the city and strip it from the final ordinance.
Take TWO’s promise
In September, the Buena Vista Correctional Complex became the second state prison to institute a transitional work release program aimed at reintegrating inmates into communities.
Jason Lengerich, BVCC warden, said inmates are often released from a secure environment directly into communities without a transition period or re-entry skills.
“Without those skills, they just go back to what they know,” ending up returning to a life of crime and back into the prison system.
The Take TWO (Transitional Work Opportunity)program takes selected nonviolent offenders nearing parole eligibility and gives them an opportunity to live in a less supervised environment and learn self-sufficiency skills.
A part of the program is working at regular jobs in the community at regular pay while based in a separate dormitory-style building at the complex. Participants earn a paycheck, can learn skills and potential references to be used when released.
Thanks to businesses involved – Diesslin Structures, ACA Products, Jan’s Restaurant, Valvoline and Town & Country – and best wishes for the future. Take TWO is a program with promise.
