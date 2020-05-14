Dear Editor:
Throughout these weeks of isolation while much of the world has been in “pause” mode hoping to flatten the curve on the pandemic, I have been thinking about our collective future. Before we hit the “play” button, or worse yet, hit “fast forward,” I hope that you will join me in considering the following:
What if we flatten the curve on excessive resource consumption?
Or flattened the curve on violence? Corruption? Income inequality?
Can we end the curve on abuse and neglect of children?
Or flatten the curve on incarceration? Isolation? Racism?
Could we flatten the curve on unequal access to food, medical care, safe housing and educational opportunities?
Could those among us who are privileged be content living a simpler life?
And would it be possible to spike the curves toward kindness, empathy, compassion, care and social justice?
There are countless examples of courage, sacrifice, goodness and generosity surrounding us in this difficult time. If we focus on these, is it possible that they could become the new normal?
I realize that the challenges the world now faces are enormous. But perhaps together we could create a new kind of global warming through the thawing of human hearts.
Roberta Smith,
Salida