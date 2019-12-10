More info needed on sewer trunk lines before taking action
Salida and Poncha Springs municipal officials met in a joint work session last week to review a contractor’s study regarding possible replacement of wastewater trunk lines.
Mark Scott of Providence Infrastructure Consultants told officials that, based on four years of winter usage, the Salida system is currently at 48 percent of capacity.
If both city and town were to fully build out currently planned developments, he said, the system would be at 59 percent of capacity, and if all available lands of the two municipalities were to be built out, usage would climb to 104 percent.
Based on the review he suggested a $14.5 million project to replace trunk lines along U.S. 50 from Poncha to Holman Avenue ($11.9 million); Holman to 14th Street ($2.25 million); and Blake Street ($350,000).
The suggestion drew a challenge from Brian Berger, Poncha administrative officer. He said the town gets 40-45 building permit requests per year and that, in his opinion, replacing the Poncha-Salida trunk line was 20-30 years out.
Considering that the town and its residents would be largely responsible for replacing the line, Mr. Berger’s concern is understandable. Even with grants and long-term loans, town wastewater users would likely see a substantial increase in rates to pay for replacing the line that was first constructed in 1974.
At the same time, according to Mr. Berger, the town is seeing building permits of 40 to 45 per year, which would mean build-out of current developments would be years down the road.
At a later meeting, Salida officials said they were trying to be proactive. Mayor P.T. Wood said the system has had peak flows of 55 percent, that it was unknown when the system would reach capacity, next year or 20 years into the future.
The state requires expansion planning when a system reaches 80 percent capacity.
Drew Nelson, city administrator, said the city was budgeting to purchase equipment in 2020 to more accurately measure flows in trunk lines.
To their credit, Salida officials do not want to be caught flat-footed by flows exceeding existing capacity and therefore took the step to hire a consultant to complete a system study.
However, more information is needed before taking further action on replacing the lines.
Given suggested replacement costs and, ultimately, impact on both usage and tap fees, the Poncha-Salida line should be monitored over the next year to get a more accurate determination of flows through the system.
Given the potential costs, it would be premature to take action without this information.
In the meantime the two municipalities agreed to form a working group with representatives of both entities to meet early next year to review the consultant’s recommendations.
Congratulations
Three long-time employees of Salida’s Starpoint have recently or will soon be retiring.
Yvonne Stenzel, assistant program director, retired Nov. 13 after 29 years; Bill Davis, program director, retires Dec. 31 after 34 years; and Donna Miller, who works with children’s services in Chaffee and Fremont counties, leaves as of the end of the year after 35 years.
Combined, the three total 98 years of service to Starpoint, its consumers and their families.
Congratulations on the retirements, thanks for a century of service and best wishes for the future.
— MJB