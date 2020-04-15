Dear Editor:
My husband and I are fortunate in that we have not lost any income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We would like to encourage others who have not lost income, and are financially able, to donate a portion or all of your $1,200 government stimulus check to a local charity.
A number of good options come to mind:
First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd, Salida, helps people with rental assistance (The Love Fund). The same church supports a weekly food pantry. Please indicate in the memo section of your check which fund you would like your donation directed to.
The Grainery Ministry, P.O. Box 303, Salida, also has an active food pantry for those in need.
High stress levels at home can lead to increased violence against women and children. The Alliance shelters those at risk. Donate online or by mailing a check to The Alliance, P.O. Box 173, Salida.
Finally, the Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund assists individuals and nonprofits. Donate online at chaffeecommunity.org/erf.
Of course, there are many other charities that do fabulous work and would appreciate your donation at this unprecedented time.
Individual needs are great and will continue for quite some time. But, this community has heart like no other place I have lived. We can and will get through these hard times by continuing to support and love each other in big and small ways.
Amy Barton,
Salida