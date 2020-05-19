Dear Editor:
After reading Jane Templeton’s “Salida Spirit” letter recently, I decided that I’d better finally write up a story from the USA Pro Cycling Challenge that scheduled its 2015 start on Salida’s F Street.
I went to the library after my stint of working race security, and I was still pretty jazzed up from all the hype and excitement of the start.
I was on the front library sidewalk when starting up the steps were a mother and her 3- or 4-year-old son. I eagerly asked him if he’d seen the start ... and wasn’t it exciting … and a thrill and didn’t he just love it, etc. We talked for a minute, and just before going in the door, he turned around and said, “I love you.”
A bit taken aback, I chuckled and said, “I love you too.” A lady was leaving though the door, and upon hearing this exchange, she didn’t miss a beat and said, “Well, that’s Salida for you.”
And indeed it is. Another great T-shirt slogan was born.
Marybeth Anderson,
Nathrop