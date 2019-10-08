Dear Editor:
I condemn the president’s shameful behavior, which has finally led to the opening of impeachment inquiries.
I am very grateful to the Democratic members of Congress who are leading the effort to show Mr. Trump that he is not above the law, that he cannot “do whatever he wants” (his words) as president.
His behavior over the entire course of his presidency has been scandalous and poses a dire threat to our Constitution and democratic institutions.
Republicans, including Scott Tipton and Cory Gardner, need to stand up to him and prove that they still have consciences. Or their party is doomed.
Sharon Corcoran
Crestone