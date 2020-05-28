Dear Editor:
What do we really know about the effectiveness of masks in reducing virus transmission? As a biologist, I feel I need to respond to Harry Sorensen’s May 25 challenge of the use of masks in retarding airborne transmission of diseases like COVID-19.
He claimed all masks are useless, even the N95 professional standard mask that only filters particles down to 0.3 micron while individual virus particles are smaller, averaging about 0.1 micron in diameter.
He missed a key fact in research on the airborne transmission of viral disease. Respiratory viruses disperse in exhaled/expelled water droplets, not as individual viral genome particles. It isn’t virus size that matters. It’s droplet size. Water droplet sizes carrying the high, infective dose of viruses are larger, ranging to 80 microns or more (20 times hole size). Clearly, even cotton masks can reduce dispersal of the water droplets that carry viral particles, helping protect our community.
Next, are masks a health hazard to the wearer, as he claimed? There is no evidence that masks harm the wearer if fitted and worn properly. A mask shouldn’t affect the wearer unless perhaps the mask is too tight (preventing dispersal of CO2) or if it isn’t cleaned after use and potential exposure. So, I’d get a mask that allows you to breathe and wash it regularly after use, showing you care about the health of all in our community.
Finally, he challenges the local government’s authority to guide our community’s response to the public health threat of a documented pandemic disease, calling it a threat to civil rights. I disagree. The governor has declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic. Many people have already died from this disease, including in our community as well as in the state and in our country and world. Many more have gotten really, really sick.
Our local governmental entities have both the responsibility and the legal authority to protect our community to the best of their ability in emergencies, including in a public health emergency such as COVID-19. So far, both the city of Salida and Chaffee County leaders and personnel have worked in an even-handed, measured, step-wise, supportive, concerned, publicly transparent way. No coercion has been exerted.
The orders have acted as guidelines for conscientious citizens. For compliance, they have relied entirely on community cooperation based on conscience and community spirit. Fear of the government guidelines in this context is over-reaction.
Overall, I think it’s important to hear what people who spend their lives studying the transmission and prevention of disease suggest. It’s time to continue focusing on what each of us can do to minimize the spread of the disease until there are proven treatment options and a preventative vaccination so that herd immunity has a chance to protect the most vulnerable.
The Salida I love cares about community. We can show it by wearing a mask in places where others occur, socially distancing and smiling across that distance often.
Svata M. Louda, PhD,
Salida