County parking lot: better now than later
Chaffee County commissioners’ consideration of a proposal for a parking lot in a grassy area east of the county courthouse building off Crestone Avenue ran into a buzz saw of concerned citizens.
An ad hoc group has stated opposition to the possibility of constructing a parking lot in the area, paving over an expanse of grass and removing a half-dozen mature trees, purchasing full-page ad in the April 30 Mountain Mail.
The parking lot is part of a proposed plan calling for adding additional office space at the courthouse.
With the additional space, county officials have said the city of Salida requires the county to provide additional off-street parking.
County officials also noted the proposed parking area would better accommodate ballot box access and spaces for motorists with disabilities.
In responding to the current COVID-19 situation, about the last thing commissioners want to deal with is a controversy over a parking lot.
The project is far along in the process. That is, commissioners and other county officials have discussed the question, a plan of action was developed, and design and specifications established.
The county has advertised and received bids for the project with commissioners slated to review proposals received at their May 12 meeting.
That said, it’s better – make that far better – for the county to hear these concerns now, rather than weeks or longer down the road after a bid has been accepted or, worse, after work has started.
At this point, given the opposition to the proposal for the lot east of the courthouse, the county can still explore other parking locations or seek a variance of some type from the city.
Dealing with the coronavirus is without a doubt the county’s top priority. But in the midst of responding to the crisis, citizens see the proposed parking lot as an issue that’s important to them, calling commissioners’ attention to their concerns.
Reopening outlined
Chaffee County Public Health outlined three phases for reopening county businesses and allowing visitors to stay and recreate.
At the weekly COVID-19 town hall meeting Friday, Andrea Carstrom, public health director and coronavirus incident commander, said Phase 1 calls for nonessential businesses that have been closed to fill out a safety checklist to receive a certificate allowing them to reopen.
In Phase 2, starting May 16, second homeowners who reside outside the county may return to their homes here providing they self-quarantine, staying at their homes and away from others for at least 14 days or “until they have a negative result.”
She said that by mid-May, the state may also allow restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness facilities, spas and hot springs to begin operating once again.
In Phase 3, Ms. Carlstrom said the plan is to open for visitors and tourism, including short-term lodging, which could “hopefully” be implemented in early June.
The three phases, of course, depend on continued progress in the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the county and state in the weeks ahead. As of Monday county officials reported 68 confirmed cases: 53 at Columbine Manor and 15 in the community with one new case under investigation.
As County Commissioner Greg Felt said, the community deserves “a pat on the back ... because we have in large measure adhered to the best practices from a public health medical perspective,” thereby keeping COVID-19 in the county “under pretty good control.”
The reopening process depends in large part on continuing to follow these best practices, helping to keep spread of the disease under control.
— MJB