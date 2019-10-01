Dear Editor:
On behalf of the staff, board of directors and generous volunteers of The Alliance, I would like to thank the following businesses for being generous sponsors of the 21st annual Monarch Crest Crank on Sept. 22.
With your support, the event raised more than $30,000 in funds that directly benefit The Alliance’s programs, including a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, transitional and long-term housing, legal advocacy, youth education and advocacy, women and youth support group and individualized support for those experiencing domestic and sexual violence in Chaffee County.
First Street Family Health, Monarch Community Outreach, Amicas Pizza, Pinon Real Estate Group, Altamont Landscaping, Ayn Hanselmann, CPA, Blue Jay Apartments/Judd, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Central Colorado Title, Diesslin Structures Inc., Fairway Mortgage, High Country Bank, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center;
Jefferson Farms Natural Fibers, Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq. PC, Kym and Hayden Mellsop – Pinon Real Estate Group, Liz Petersen – State Farm Insurance, Mountain West Investigations, Salida Family Dentistry, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Hi Country Hydration/Cerasport, Butala Sand & Gravel, McCarthy Garber, Salida Mountain Sports;
Solvista Health, Walke & Associates, The Patrick and Elizabeth Little Family for the Community Foundation of Acadiana, The 146 Taphouse, Marquez & Herrick-Stare, Cowork Salida, Trailblazer Wellness, Salida Cycling Club, 7,000 Feet Running Co., Vino Salida, Oveja Negra, Robin’s restaurant, Natural Grocers, Osprey Packs, Riverweavers;
Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply, 50 Burger, Voormi, HEC Studio, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Integrate, Absolute Bikes, Arlie Dale’s Jug Liquors, Circle R Motel, Salida Recreation Department, Heart of the Rockies Radio, High Valley Shuttle, LD Haynes Design, Little Red Hen Bakery, Mark Wiard, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub;
The Mountain Mail, Salida Bike Co., Soulcraft Brewing, Waste Management, Café Dawn, Chaffee Printing Center, Independent Whitewater, Colorado Central Magazine, Colorado Adventure Tours, Cellar Wine and Spirits, LaGree’s Market, Safeway, Ship ’n’ Things, McDonald’s, Kind Lather, Pinto Barn and Mark Weidman Photography.
The Alliance could not do what it does without the generous support of a caring community. Thank you again for your thoughtful contribution. We look forward to your continued support.
Rachel Holder, executive director,
The Alliance