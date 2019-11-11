Dear Editor:
The Nov. 7 edition of The Mountain Mail published a guest opinion by Mark Hillman headlined “Christians and Donald Trump.” It was offensive and a perfect example of why our nation is so divided.
The opinion begins as a defense of Christian support for Donald Trump. Mr. Hillman states that in spite of President Trump’s actions and words, we cannot know what is really in President Trump’s heart.
He spends the rest of his essay telling us what is in the hearts of today’s Democratic Party and its supporters.
According to Mr. Hillman, we Democrats are attacking Christians because we support equal rights for the LGBTQ community. Mr. Hillman, you are absolutely wrong.
I take great pride in being a “born-again Christian.” I believe that Jesus welcomes all people to “his table.” I believe that I am supported by Scripture. Jesus welcomed prostitutes, tax collectors, Samaritans and the poor. He commanded us to love one another as ourselves. He did not say love one another except … That is my belief.
I do not know Mr. Hillman’s heart, but his guest opinion clearly states that he does not think that the LGBTQ community has a place in Christianity and that his belief trumps the rights of the LGBTQ community.
We are both Christians with very different views. I would enjoy sitting down with Mr. Hillman to discuss our differences as Christians. I cannot do that as long as Mr. Hillman questions my Christianity.
Cecil Rhodes,
Salida