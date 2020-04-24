Dear Editor:
Salida Community Center took three trucks and trailers April 14 to Care & Share in Colorado Springs, a member of Feeding America.
Care and Share handles the TEFAP program, a federally funded program that provides food for low-come individuals, families and seniors. Picking up the food were Stan Bartel, Merl Allemang, Paul and Pat Smith and Jeff Yoast.
We contacted Allie Stevens from Monarch Mountain to enlist help unloading food after arrival at the center Tuesday. When we arrived with food, many Monarch employees and other volunteers helped us unload.
It was great to see so many folks there to help. Allie from Monarch also distributed masks that her husband, Alan, had sewn.
We distributed food to approximately 600 people April 16 with help from Monarch employees and other volunteers.
Our next food distribution will be around 10 a.m. May 6. We will get our semi load of food that morning and will have to unload the truck and box up the food to get it handed out safely. We will also make deliveries on that date to seniors and those at risk.
According to Channel 11 News on April 13, the Statewide Feeding Task Force working through the Unified Coordination Group announced Colorado received a $3 million delivery of infant supplies from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that includes:
• 8,200 cases of formula.
• 23,260 packages of diapers.
• 53,167 packages of wipes.
These essential supplies will go to families experiencing poverty and not able to find resources to meet basic needs. Distribution of the supplies will be at 41 locations statewide at Colorado food banks and family resource centers.
These supplies will also be available to families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and child care providers participating in the Emergency Child Care Collaborative.
We have been notified that Salida Community Center will be handing out items for Chaffee County. These items will arrive May 6 on our usual delivery truck. We are in the process now of figuring out the distribution.
We would like to thank all involved with the food program. We know we cannot list all of those who helped, but it includes a large number of people in this area who make this possible.
I hope the people in Chaffee County can partner with the Community Center to keep our programs continuing. Any funds we can secure at this time are needed since we have no rental income, and that was our only source of income other than donations.
We hope to continue all of our programs; however, at this time we feel like the food program is the most important. Anyone wanting to donate to help us out can donate to Salida Community Center, 305 F St., Salida, CO 81201. Thank you in advance.
Thank you so much for everyone’s help – without you this would not be possible.
Elaine Allemang, director,
Salida Community Center