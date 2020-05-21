Dear Editor:
An open letter to the parents of Salida:
As this strange and challenging school year comes to a close, several things are happening at the same time. The weather is becoming gorgeous and warm. The river and trails are as appealing as they get. The state of Colorado, like many other states, is tentatively reopening itself in the hopes of restoring economic movement and a sense of modified normalcy.
This is great news. It’s also very concerning.
Despite what any of us individually feel is fair, smart, constitutional or convenient, the coronavirus is far from done with us, and as our guard naturally drops in this new reopening phase, contact will increase and case numbers will almost inevitably notch back up.
When it comes to our children, it’s been easy to maintain a narrative of security – the virus has been limited in its impact on school-aged kids and, overall, young people seem to be less vulnerable to the disease. But that idea, like so many other things about the pandemic, is morphing. With a significant number of formerly healthy kids falling ill with conditions that are widely considered to be coronavirus related, parents have to face the fact that our kids may not be as safe as we thought they were.
These days, any visit to downtown Salida or to Riverside Park or to the river itself will illustrate how little social distancing or mask-wearing goes on, most notably among our kids. It’s absolutely natural that being together – after so much disruption and isolation – is irresistible. It’s also potentially dangerous, and not just for them.
As resistant as most young people might be to COVID-19 (the cases of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or PMIS, are still relatively rare), they can still unknowingly have and/or transmit the virus to others (parents, grandparents, other more vulnerable kids) as easily as any adult.
We all know paranoid parenting won’t help. But consistently reminding your kids that social distancing isn’t just about them but is a sign of care, responsibility and respect for our friends, families and the most vulnerable members of our communities, just might.
Please – remind your kids that what they do matters. Ask them to step up and lead by example in this remarkably uncertain time (high schoolers, you got this). It might be difficult, but staying at least 6 feet away from buddies and/or wearing a mask as often as possible are manageable sacrifices for keeping each other – and all others – safe.
With gratitude for the incredible kids and their parents here in Salida.
Diane French,
Salida