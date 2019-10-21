Dear Editor:
The nearby Decker Fire convinced me to put together an emergency evacuation checklist. Looking out the window at a smoke-filled Methodist Mountain, I realized it was time to quit procrastinating and finally to make one up without further delay.
Here, though, is what I discovered. It’s fairly easy to think about things you would need to take with you if you were forced to evacuate your home. And if you are putting this list together at your leisure over a cup of coffee rather than under the panic and stress-filled few minutes you might have in an actual emergency, your list can be pretty complete. The thing being overlooked as you sit in your easy chair is that you may not know exactly where many of these items are to be found.
Imagine this scenario. You have less than 10 minutes to pack up and move out. The wind is moving a front of raging flames directly toward your house. You grab your evacuation checklist.
First thing is the cats. Grab the cats and put them in their carriers. Now where are those carriers. In the coat closet? You check. Not there. Not in the pantry closet either. A quick check of the garage. They aren’t there. Aha! You finally find them in the guest-room closet. Unfortunately, all you have time to do now is catch the cats (no easy task) and stuff them into their carriers before heading out the door. For all your good intentions, your checklist proved useless.
So here is what I suggest. Take a couple of hours and actually pack everything into your car as you think about what you need to take. Make the list as you go. Find all those important papers that most likely are scattered in a dozen different places, gather them together in a single folder or fire-safe lock box and put it in the car along with the pet carriers that you finally located. By the time you have finished, you will know where everything is (except the cats) – everything is in your car.
Now as you empty your car, put things away in the most likely places to find them should you need to pack in an emergency. The cat carriers can be stored next to the cat food, for example. And your important papers are now already collected in one place.
Once everything has been returned to normal (a more organized normal), prioritize your list. Pets and your medications probably go first, then a supply of water and non-perishable food, important papers, smartphone, photo albums, laptop computer, gym bag with extra clothes, etc. etc. At the bottom of your list, put down possible rendezvous points for family for each direction out of town.
One last point. Share your list with your family and encourage them to make one for their household as well. Hopefully, you’ll never need to use it. But if you do, it could be a lifesaver.
Dan Bishop,
Salida