Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I’m going insane about Ukraine. Back in the Olden Days (nine months ago), it was Russia making us crazy 24/7. Now we’ve got Ukraine in the membrane.
What’s truly insane is this: The connection is real. They’re linked, Ukraine and Russia. They’re in a long-term, dysfunctional relationship, those two, a bad marriage that’s lasted centuries. Or a blood feud in the family, which is worse.
Ukraine is considered the cradle of the Slavic ethnic group, which is widespread throughout Eastern Europe. Over 80 percent of Russian citizens are of Slavic origin. Russia and Ukraine share a related language, alphabet and an Eastern Orthodox brand of Christianity.
They’re cousins, Ukraine and Russia. Siblings, even. Russia is the younger brother. Or Ukraine is the parent. It’s complicated. Intense.
Family stuff.
Geographically, Ukraine is the size of Texas, with a population of 44 million. It borders Russia for 1,300 miles. Like Russia, Ukraine has been invaded by Vikings, Mongols and assorted European armies. It’s valuable real estate, fertile farmland, grassland and forest on the Black Sea. Hitler saw Ukraine as the breadbasket for the Nazis’ thousand-year Reich. And a slave state.
The Commies weren’t any better.
In 1922, Russia incorporated as the Soviet Union, and Ukraine signed on as one of the original “soviet socialist republics.” (At gunpoint.) Russian-style communism brought Ukraine mass starvation, Stalinist gulags and a nuclear reactor meltdown at Chernobyl.
In 1991, when the Soviet Union officially dissolved, its 15 republics became independent nations. For Ukraine, divorcing Russia was like shedding an abusive spouse. For the abusive spouse, it was a humiliation to be avenged.
Post-divorce, Russia degenerated into an oligarchy, also called a kleptocracy. Basically, a crime family on a national scale. Vladimir Putin is mob boss.
Ukraine, though, was only half a gangster state with corrupt oligarchs in high places. Most Ukrainians wanted a Western model of government – democracy, rule of law, free markets, a free press.
In 2014, Ukraine overthrew a Putin puppet and tried to join the European Union. For Russia, this was like your archenemy marrying your ex-wife. Who was also your mother.
Russia went insane.
Putin invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea. Five years later, Russia still occupies two Ukrainian provinces, 14,000 Ukrainians are dead and 2 million displaced.
Ukraine is on the military front lines of Putin’s war on the West. (He’s been waging cyber war for a decade now.) Putin’s goal: Destroy NATO and resurrect the Russian Empire.
In 2019, Ukraine elects Volodymyr Zelensky, a young political novice and TV celebrity. (Really.) His country is at war with Russia. He needs U.S. support. Desperately.
Trump, the consummate shakedown artist, sees his opening … which turns into a rabbit hole of whistle-blowing, impeachment and Ukrainomania …
So many existential geopolitical questions: Is Trump another Putin puppet? Was American foreign policy really hijacked by guys named Lev and Igor? If Russia attacks Turkey from behind, would Greece help? How about NATO?
Insane.
Marty Rush,
Salida