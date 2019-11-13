Dear Editor:
Regarding Mark Hillman’s guest opinion on Christians and Donald Trump:
I would add that no one can be certain of another’s faith. For me a genuine Christian (saint) is one who trusts in Jesus alone for salvation based on his payment for sin on the cross as attested by his bodily resurrection. (No works are required.)
The situation with President Trump is somewhat analogous to Emperor Constantine, who made Christianity the state religion of the Roman Empire although he may well not have been a true Christian himself. If there had been an election, I would have voted for him rather than someone like Nero.
Steve Seccombe,
Nathrop