Dear Editor
I watched with horror what people trying to vote in Wisconsin yesterday had to endure – standing in line, some for hours, some in the rain, most wearing masks and doing their best to maintain the recommended 6 foot distance. All this in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that is killing Americans every day.
Because we live here in Colorado, we would never have to face those conditions. We would never have to balance concerns for our health against exercising our constitutional right to vote. I am writing because I believe all Americans should have the same opportunities we do.
There is a political fight underway right now about whether voters in other states should be given options similar to ours – by allowing voting by mail, extending early voting and instituting other changes to protect voters and voting rights.
I have contacted Rep. Doug Lamborn, Sen. Cory Gardner, and Sen. Michael Bennett asking for their support for broader voting options. A measure ensuring just that is under discussion now as an attachment to the next COVID-19 relief bill.
I invite you to join me in urging our senators and congressman to vote in favor.
Any contrary position, it seems to me, shows disregard for either Americans’ health or for their right to vote in these perilous times.
Susie Shallers,
Salida