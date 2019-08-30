Dear Editor:
So, if affordable housing is the biggest issue confronting Chaffee County and the towns of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs, why are we paying consultants big bucks to tell us what we already know? Why don’t we move this single issue to the forefront of all our research, discussions and actions?
Instead we seem to ignore this single issue that is crucial to the existence of our towns and county. We have Envision and the county’s comprehensive plan. The cities have their studies. Lists of projects that need to be funded have been set before us. All these projects need somehow to be funded. All these drive up the cost of living.
Yet, without affordable housing, we lack a workforce that can afford to live in Chaffee County. Without a workforce, we won’t have sufficient numbers of teachers to teach our children. We won’t have a workforce to provide services, and employees for Monarch, Safeway, City Market, the prison, the myriad of recreation businesses, the hospital and the hundred-plus other private retailers and service providers.
The county’s comprehensive plan presentation at the SteamPlant on Wednesday night briefly addressed affordable housing. Attendees were asked what “affordable rent” looks like. The range was $600-$900 a month.
If this is accurate, then we have a difficult task before us in a county where the latest median home price in the northern end of the county is $386,192 and $431,752 in the southern end of Chaffee County.
If we had a major disaster in Chaffee County, would we not turn all our resources on that one, single most important threat? Would we not set on the back burner other important issues and projects until that which threatened our sustainability was successfully addressed?
So why are we not directing our money, roundtable discussions, energy and action steps for implementation on the issue of affordable housing? We need to come together as a community and to appeal to our elected officials to direct our attention and our financial resources on viable solutions that address this single critical issue that affects the future of Chaffee County.
Dan Jones,
Salida