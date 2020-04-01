Dear Editor:
My heart is broken over this virus that is devastating our world. However, my secondary heartache is making it even more sorrowful.
When the epidemic began, my mind and heart were reeling with thoughts of where all of this is headed. However, I began to think not only of the dire possibilities, but also the good that might come of it. I had a rush of joy at the thought of our country coming together, to fight this disease together, to help and encourage one another, to lay aside our political wrangling and look at the bigger picture.
I envisioned a certain level of understanding with each other, knowing that no one has ever been through this valley before, so no one really knows all the answers – but that we could rise up in one accord and show strength, honor and the greatest healing virtue of all – love.
Perhaps as things worsen and our souls are sorely tested, the hate, criticism and politicizing will fade, and love will rise to the top. We all need each other – whether we know it or not.
Daphne Chick,
Salida