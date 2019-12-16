Dear Editor:
The Salida Community Thanksgiving Dinner is extremely grateful for the wonderful giving hearts of our community.
Without the awesome support of the Salida community to volunteer to set up, cook, bake, serve, host, clean up and act as delivery drivers, this Thanksgiving dinner could not be held.
A great big thank you to our sponsors: Monarch Community Outreach, St. Joseph Catholic Church, High Country Bank, Patio Pancake Place, William Alderton, Rick and Mary Hamilton, Amy Zehnder and Cindy Cole, Harry Ricci, Cynthia and Megan Welch, Daniel and Christine Dziennik and our anonymous sponsors.
Our apologies to anyone we missed on the home deliveries; we will continue to try harder for next year.
Thank you, Salida – this event could not be done without you.
Keith and Lu Valerio and Rose Silva,
Salida Community
Thanksgiving Dinner organizers