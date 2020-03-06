Suggestions to avoid COVID-19, flu, colds
Coronavirus 2019 is shaking governments, businesses and individuals as no other illness has in recent years.
The impact the virus is having around the world is being compared to the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks or the upheavals of the Great Recession of 2008-09.
Financial markets have plunged over worries of the disease and its impact on travel, trade, international supply lines and consumer spending.
Since the disease emerged in China late last year, some 95,000 cases have been confirmed with more than 3,300 deaths worldwide. An estimated 91 percent of the cases and deaths have occurred in China.
In the U.S., at least 129 cases and 11 deaths have been reported, with nine deaths at a Washington state nursing home. The first case was confirmed in Colorado Thursday.
Each year in the U.S., various versions of the flu typically claim between 30,000 and 60,000 lives. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 31 million people have come down with the flu in the U.S. this year. The World Health Organization estimates the flu kills between 290,000 and 650,000 people every year.
What makes COVID-19, as it’s been dubbed, such a concern is that little is known of the disease and, to date, vaccines have not been developed to counteract its effects.
The CDC estimates that given current global circumstances and conditions, the virus will cause a pandemic and at some point widespread transmission to the U.S.
Health and medical officials say that, like other types of flu, most people who contract COVID-19, a respiratory ailment, will be OK. Those most at risk, however, are the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
Though there’s no vaccine to counteract COVID-19, the CDC and WHO recommend standard precautions to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, which goes for any other respiratory illness:
• Wash hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover mouth and nose with elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
• Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items if sick.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often contacted, at home or work.
• Those falling ill should stay home from work, school and public areas.
These common-sense suggestions are advised whether it’s the COVID-19, another virus or avoiding the common cold.
Congratulations ...
• To District 60 Rep. Jim and Kristi Wilson, honored as recipients of the Nancy O’Connor Award. While given by Chaffee County Republicans, the award recognizes contributions to the party but also to the community in general over the years, something the Wilsons certainly have done.
• To Mike Swaro, a 2000 Salida High graduate, who received the 2019 John D. Hart Wildlife Officer of the Year as selected by wildlife officers across the state. Now working in Craig, he was national “Rookie Game Warden of the Year” and involved in numerous educational programs, committees and activities in Northwest Colorado.
• To Carlos Barrientos, named Chaffee County Boys & Girls Clubs’ Youth of the Year for his contributions to the club while working with his parents on immigration issues involving his father. The Salida High senior, 17, is an inspiration for his positive attitude and perspective on life.
— MJB