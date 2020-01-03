2010-2019: Growth, schools, hospital
The decade 2010-19 started with the nation, Chaffee County and Upper Arkansas Valley digging out from the 2008-09 recession.
Though the county and valley did not see unemployment rates rising significantly, the region’s economy faltered, with sales tax revenues declining from previous years.
Since 2010, however, the county and upper valley economy has gathered strength, becoming one of the defining characteristics of the decade, along with schools and medical.
Driving the Arkansas headwaters’ economy – Salida, Poncha Springs, Buena Vista and Leadville – first of all, is Colorado’s continuing growth. As population of Front Range cities has increased, the valley has benefited from its location just two to three hours away, not counting adverse weather.
Weekend gridlock on the I-70 resort corridor between Glenwood Springs and Idaho Springs has prompted metro denizens to consider alternatives. They found and continue to find the Upper Arkansas, blessed with natural beauty, abundant recreation, four-season climate and appealing lifestyle, an attractive alternative for weekend outings and vacations, retirement and, increasingly, as home for families with kids.
The latter was made possible in no small part by improvements in connectivity, including internet and phones, an ongoing effort of Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and local chambers.
Schools have played a key role in the valley’s past decade. State funding from the Building Excellent Schools Today and bond issues in Salida early in the decade and more recently in Buena Vista and Leadville have spurred K-12 education.
Salida District R-32-J voters approved mill levies for a $31 million high school and $13 million elementary with state funding providing $16 million.
Over the decade, R-32-J has received numerous state awards including District of Distinction awards and, last fall, Longfellow Elementary’s Succeeds Prize for transformational impact.
The emphasis on education and the awards have been noticed. Salida schools have been growing. Younger families with school-age kids have been moving to the county. Information provided by the district indicates parents have been able to bring their jobs with them, using technology and occasional commutes as their work environment.
Growth in R-32-J student numbers, in fact, has led to where district officials are looking at new buildings to provide space for a growing student population with a bond question likely in 2020.
The decade ended with R-32-J voters approving joining the Colorado Mountain College district, adding post-high school learning to education opportunities available.
The decade’s biggest story, and with it the biggest regional impact, has been medical as in growth in facilities, staffing and services offered at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
From $30 million and 83,000-square feet in 2008, in 2019 the hospital opened the Outpatient Pavilion, a 50,000-square-foot, $26 million addition. Today, the medical center includes facilities totaling 177,583 square feet built at a cost of $67.8 million. Add $18.8 million in major equipment purchased, and total hospital investment comes to $87.2 million.
The main campus features medical helicopter transport service based on site, and the hospital just broke ground on the Buena Vista clinic, a $6 million, 10,000-square-foot building expansion. From 2008’s 30 active and 25 courtesy/consulting physicians, medical staff today numbers 45 and 77, and HRRMC employs 509 with a $31.7 million payroll.
Medical center growth, including facilities, staffing and services provided, has been an economic driver boosting the region’s economy as well as quality of life over the past decade, a role it will continue to play into the next decade.
– MJB