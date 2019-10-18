Dear Editor:
I got one of those pop-ups on my computer wishing me a happy birthday and listing all the things I have outlived since I flashed a room full of strangers and got slapped on the butt for it.
But the real bummer was it also stated how many thousands of days I’ve chalked up since becoming a certified member of the “boomer generation.” That’s something I could have gone without. By the time I finished reading this depressing greeting I felt like a museum artifact.
I remembered a Mark Twain saying, “Aging is just mind over matter; if you don’t mind it doesn’t matter.” But, truth be told, I do mind, but I refuse to let it matter. Some might call this living in “denial,” but, that’s just a river in Egypt. I know, old joke.
October, the dawn of a new day. The beginning of another celestial journey around the sun for me. But I ain’t counting. Give me a strong cup of coffee in the morning, some mega-vitamins and I can bend time.
And here’s something the article didn’t calculate: My age now matches my height in inches. Maybe that’s a sign I’m finally in step with my cosmic rhythm. I feel like I’ve been slightly out of step all my life.
But I’m not complaining. I’m pretty content, and they say every time you laugh you add an extra hour to your life. I am going to live a very long time because I love to laugh. I happen to believe that dying is just another form of age discrimination.
In my mind I feel like a 30-year-old. Well, maybe one who’s had a very hard life. Unfortunately, that’s confirmed every time I look in the mirror … Shiznit! I am a living ancestor.
OK, my skin is starting to sag a little (like a circus tent), but there’s still some candy in this piñata. My memory is still good. I remember everything, whether it happened or not. I can’t limbo but I still stand straight. Most men my age are walking around looking like a human question mark.
Here’s a silly thought: In Australia they say g’day meaning “good day.” So correspondingly I suppose b’day would mean “bad day.” But, in America b’day is short for birthday and if you say b’day like an Australian, it would sound like you are saying “bidet.” Fitting though, since it is just another year in the toilet.
However, I prefer a saying they have in Italy: “Anni, amori e bicchieri di vino, no che contato mai.” Translation: “Years, lovers and glasses of wine. These are things that should never be counted.” Words to live by. Anyway, the passing of time does not matter, it’s what you do with it that counts.
My sun dial says it’s almost 3 o’clock … time for a nap. Ciao.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard