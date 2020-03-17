‘Flattening the curve’
As a result of COVID-19, cancellations and postponements have been the order of the day – or make that the past week – across the county, state and nation.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other state and federal agencies have been advocating “social distancing,” that is as a story on today’s front page notes, is staying out of crowded places, avoiding group gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, if possible.
The same article talks about “flattening the curve,” referring to reducing if possible the number of illnesses, first and foremost, but also spreading out over weeks and-or months the number of illnesses which may occur.
What health officials are attempting to avoid is having so many individuals catching the coronavirus at the same time, then seeking medical help, that medical facilities are overwhelmed and cannot treat the number of patients coming for treatment.
Because the virus is believed to be spread from person to person, keeping people apart and, in particular, from gathering in large groups is essential.
Thus, the dozens of cancellations of events and meetings locally and across the country.
At the same time, government offices including the city and county have shut down public access while working to maintain critical services such as fire, law enforcement and emergency responders. Closures extend to the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and the SteamPlant.
Then late Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis ordered that bars and restaurants close for 30 days, allowing only take-outs and deliveries. At the same time, the governor ordered closure of casinos and theaters.
All the actions are aimed at limiting if not stopping the spread of the virus.
Thank you ...
There are literally hundreds of medical personnel in the region who are working to prevent the spread of the virus in Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley.
To all these folks, thank you. Thank you for what you do; thank you for your service.
Among those who also deserve thanks are the dozens of folks working as checkout clerks, stockers and other staff at Safeway, Walmart, LaGrees, City Market, all the convenience stores and other retail stores in the region.
Your efforts are critical to assisting families in getting the food, medical goods, fuel and other supplies needed for daily living.
Next time you’re at a checkout counter, tell the clerk “Thank you!”
Something for kids
With schools closed because of COVID-19, child care is a key issue for parents.
In an effort to give kids something to do instead of watching television or playing computer games, The Mail is featuring a page of puzzles and word games to challenge young minds.
See page 5 for this week’s feature.
Rumors, rumors ...
At a time of crisis rumors can be expected to blossom, if not explode. One of the rumors heard today was that U.S. 50 between Salida and Gunnison was closed to individuals 60 years or older ... .
That is not the case, or at least not something we heard is in fact true. Where or how that one got started is anyone’s guess. Stay informed of the facts. Check reputable news sources.
