Dear Editor:
Our prayers of protection and thanks to the heroes, the firefighters and first responders, who come from everywhere to battle wildland fires.
We are grateful to you.
My tributes are also to firefighters we will never forget, which include:
The 14 firefighters, smoke jumpers and hot shots who lost their lives in the South Canyon “Storm King” wildland fire near Glenwood Springs, on July 6, 1994.
The five firefighters of “Engine 57” from San Bernardino, California, U.S. Forest Service, who lost their lives batting the Esperanza Fire, on Oct. 26, 2006, in Cabazon, California (near my hometown of Idyllwild, California).
The 19 firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hot Shots who when battling the flames were overrun by the fire in the Yarnell Hill Fire, Yarnell, Arizona, on June 30, 2010.
We will never forget.
Jennifer “Earp” Adamson,
Salida