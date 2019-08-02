Plans show HRRMC commitment to BV
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s plans call for doubling the size of the Buena Vista clinic.
At a meeting in Buena Vista July 19, medical center CEO Bob Morasko outlined Phase I improvements for the clinic, which call for construction of a 9,960-square-foot, $6 million addition, to be completed in spring 2020.
Included in the services to be based in the new building on CR 317 south of town are rehabilitation, lab and X-ray departments and Solvista Health offices. The improvements will mean additional patient seating and more exam rooms in the current facility.
When complete, the clinic footprint will be 20,276 square feet with existing and new structures to be connected via a breezeway.
Also included in the project, the medical center is working with the adjacent Mountain Heights Baptist Church, paving the church parking lot and entrances in exchange for clinic weekday parking.
The clinic’s Phase II calls for a 40,000-square-foot, two-story structure and demolition of the existing building. According to medical center officials, a Phase II timeline has not been set and “will probably be years in the future.”
The new building, remodeling of the existing clinic and parking lot arrangement and paving amount to major improvements in facilities serving medical center patients in the town and northern Chaffee County.
The improvements will mean greater convenience on a range of services for area patients without having to travel to the hospital in Salida. At the same time it shows the medical center’s commitment to residents in the county’s north end.
Hill outlook improves
The outlook for the revegetation project at the Hill Ranch off U.S. 285 between Centerville and Nathrop has improved.
County Commissioner Greg Felt said he is “guardedly optimistic” about the growth of native grass and plants at the ranch.
When Pueblo West purchased the ranch water rights, a part of the agreement was that it revegetate the land. Grasses that had grown at the ranch when the property was under irrigation died without water, allowing a variety of weeds to grow in their place on the dried-up land.
Up to now, a number of efforts over more than 10 years to grow grass that can survive without irrigation have not been effective.
A series of test plots of 80 to 120 acres and a variety of native seeds are being used to determine which plants are best suited for the property. The project’s sites are benefiting from a wet spring and summer.
Once the plants take root, the expectation is they will be able survive, providing native ground cover for the land and limiting the spread of weeds.
Big weekend ahead
This is Chaffee County Fair week at the fairgrounds off CR 120 in Poncha Springs. Events offer something for everyone, from the Westernaires, horseshoe pitching, round robins and steer roping to muttin’ bustin, catch-a-pig and sawdust pile diggings for the kids. Tonight’s highlight is the Junior Market Livestock Sale.
On Saturday at Salida’s Riverside Park, it’s the Angel of Shavano Car Show, a benefit for Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, featuring both new and classic vehicles.
Be sure to get out for both the fair and car show!
— MJB