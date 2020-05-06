Dear Editor:
Well, we are all trying to get acclimated to the “new norm.” What we once knew as normal is gone.
We try to tell our grandchildren that we are dressing up as their superheroes and the Lone Ranger with masks to try to protect them and to not be afraid. What we miss is the hugs and kisses from them, due to our self-imposed quarantine.
For those heading back to work, we wish you the best. We know social distancing will be difficult and there will be some nervousness for everyone.
For us, the elderly, we will have a problem to begin with, since we seem to be the most affected by the COVID-19 virus.
My wife lost one, possibly two loved ones to the virus, and our prayers go out to everyone who has been affected by COVID-19. We would love to come back to Chaffee County and see our family and friends, but it just does not feel safe for you guys or us at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Other topic: The government has spent a lot of money trying to fight the virus and to help people and businesses survive. I hope I am wrong, but we have flooded the economy with dollars, so be ready to pay a higher price for everything.
In closing, miss you all, praying for you, be safe and stay well.
Larry and Merrilou Cicerelli,
Buckeye, Arizona,
formerly of Salida