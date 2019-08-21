Dear Editor:
As a long-serving past member of the Chaffee County Planning Commission, I know how important a comprehensive plan is for the county. The development of a new plan is underway and provides all of us the opportunity to let our county commissioners and the Planning Commission know what’s important to us about the county.
Increased development pressures mean we can’t continue to manage growth as we have but must adopt new approaches that meet the multiple needs of our diverse county. Your voice is critical to the successful development of a new plan.
The website Together Chaffee County has up-to-date information on the development of the plan, and you can register to receive updates: together.chaffeecounty.org.
The next public meeting on the plan will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Salida SteamPlant. If you are unable to attend, you can complete a survey by going to the Together Chaffee County site and clicking on the “Engage” tab at the top of the page.
As lead commissioner for the development of the plan, Commissioner Keith Baker would be glad to answer your questions or hear your comments. He’s available at 719-539-2218 or kbaker@chaffeecounty.org.
Sig Jaastad,
Buena Vista