Dear Editor:
I would like to send a virtual hug to Creede Phillips for his peaceful protest, as reported in the June 1 issue of The Mountain Mail.
His beautiful sign reads, “Be Honest, Have Morals, Show Empathy, Value Integrity, Be a Kind Human.” Truly, this gives me hope for the future of our country, and I think his family must be very proud of this wonderful child.
Carolyn Nagusky,
Salida
