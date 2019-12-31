Making a difference
In November, Salida School District R-32-J voters approved joining the Colorado Mountain College tax district, a decision that will make a difference in the region for years to come.
Annexing to CMC means taxpayers will see a roughly four-mill increase on property taxes. What residents get is reduced tuition fees and more robust class and program offerings.
Yet to be decided are where CMC will call home – that is, whether the college will be based in a joint building arrangement with Salida’s public schools, as has been discussed, or if it will be located in its own facility.
Other subjects that will make a difference in the Upper Arkansas Valley in the future include:
• Medical Center Pavilion: Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center opened a 50,000-square-foot, $26 million, three-story structure with offices, outpatient services, physical therapy center and expanded parking. The new building will consolidate services on HRRMC’s 45-acre campus.
Also in 2019, REACH Air Ambulance service relocated from the Buena Vista airport to the HRRMC campus in a 4,100-square-foot building with crew quarters and heated aircraft hangar. The move will allow quicker air medical response times throughout the region.
• In December, HRRMC broke ground on a 10,000-square-foot, $6 million addition to its Buena Vista medical clinic to include space for rehabilitation services for cardiac, physical, occupational and speech therapy, new lab, digital X-ray and ultrasound equipment and offices and treatment rooms for Solvista Health. The addition is the first phase of the hospital’s plans to improve services offered in northern Chaffee County.
• Library construction: Work on a $1.78 million addition to the Salida Regional Library building on E Street features a 2,904-square-foot footprint with a full basement below. It will provide for a larger children’s library, a large meeting room and a number of smaller rooms with the basement to be used for storage. The addition is being paid for by reserves, endowments and contingency funds not used in previous years.
• Poncha Springs growth: The town continues to expand, adding its first grocery and hardware stores, LaGree’s Food Store and True Value, a total of 20,000 square feet. Anytime Fitness, Alba Bakery & Coffee and Settings Event Rentals were among a number of other new businesses opening in town.
Nine different new developments are in progress, which will mean some 457 residential building sites and/or living units with a number of commercial developments as well. Improvements at Poncha’s visitor center including new paving, expanded parking and improvements to the veterans display.
All the development changes the residential and commercial offerings in the county.
• Cottonwood Pass reopening: After being closed to through traffic in 2017 and 2018, construction on 31 miles of the pass over the Continental Divide – 12.5 miles in Gunnison County and 18.5 miles in Chaffee County – was completed and the road reopened. The $38 million project – $24.6 million on the west side and $13.8 million on the east side – was paid for largely through federal funding with Gunnison and Chaffee counties covering about 10 percent of the total. The improvements mean improved safety and travel and impacting Gunnison and Upper Arkansas valleys for decades.
• U.S. 50 changes: plans for Rainbow Boulevard, the Future 50 Project completed by Community Builders, calls for a range of improvements for safety, beautification, improved travel and reinvestment by business owners. Depending on ideas implemented, motorists will see a different highway.
• Decker Fire: Burning 9,000 acres of San Isabel National Forest, the fire could lead to increased sedimentation in the Arkansas River following snowmelt and rainfall.
— MJB