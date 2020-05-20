Dear Editor:
In an April 9 letter, Willie Dominguez made a bold claim: Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) built eight “affordable” units in the Two Rivers complex which were supposed to sell for $170,000, but actually sold for $266,800.
If true, this is a scandal. CHT made a deal with the developer and Salida officials. In lieu of building affordable housing themselves, the developer would deed this property to CHT to build affordable housing. Were these units then sold at market value, not as “affordable”? What is the truth?
In an Oct. 26, 2018, Ark Valley Voice article, CHT Executive Director Read McCulloch said this project is important because it’s the first time a project like this has been created in rural Colorado. These units will be built and offered at 80 percent area median income – making home ownership possible for first-time homebuyers. “That means we have gotten concessions so that the homebuyer cost will be $170,000.” So, the promised $170,000 price tag claim is true.
What about the sale price? A check of the Chaffee County assessor’s website shows six of the eight units sold between April 12, 2019, and May 30, 2019, for $266,800. (The other two were transferred to ownership of “Read McCulloch-director.” Are they rentals?) Between the Oct. 26, 2018, statements by McCulloch and the first sale six months later, the sale price increased an astounding $96,800 per unit.
Where is enforcement from the city of Salida? Was there any language in the contract forcing CHT to sell at the promised $170K? Was it known the sale price would be promised at $170K, then jacked up to $266K just months later? Where did all that extra money go?
It might be a coincidence, but in the May 1 Mountain Mail McCulloch is quoted discussing the current city of Salida plan to give CHT land at Third and Crestone to build five “affordable units”:
“He said development homebuyers’ current unit prices are around $180,000. They were $170,000 in 2019 and by the time construction possibly begins in 2021, prices could be as high as $190,000, but they do not know yet.” Huh! He is still saying prices for his units were $170K in 2019, even though this proved to be false.
CHT and Salida city government first promised us sun, moon and stars with the Salida Crossings development. After an expensive special election in September 2018, Salida Crossings was never built − and no one has ever explained why. The city and Mountain Mail have avoided this story like the proverbial plague.
The Two Rivers “affordable” units were sold at 157 percent of the promised price.
Now we’re supposed to trust CHT with free land at Third and Crestone?
It appears to me Chaffee Housing Trust operates less like a nonprofit and more like a development company. The only difference is the seed money and land are donated by taxpayers, and CHT reaps the reward. Both CHT and Salida City Council owe a thorough explanation.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida