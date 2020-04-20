Dear Editor:
Kirby Pershbacher’s “guest opinion” in The Mountain Mail of April 16, referring to “Nazi tactics” and “Stalinist machinery” in our local Public Health Department, is highly offensive.
Mr. Pershbacher must be unaware that Nazi tactics and Stalinist machinery were used to perpetrate two of the worst mass murders in history. Comparing public health’s job of trying to ensure that we all remain safe and healthy to the murderous actions of Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia is disgusting.
I have a personal interest in all of this. My wife was director of public health for seven years, preceding Andrea Carlstrom. I know most of the public health staff, and they are good people, Mr. Perschbacher, and I am sure none of them are wishing you ill, even after you sprayed your verbal excrement at them.
The public health employees are health care workers, just like the workers at the hospital, EMS, the medical clinics, the nursing home, home health and hospice. They just work at the other end of the disease spectrum.
Comparing them to some of the worst people in history is odious and dangerous. If you disagree with a specific policy or policies, fine. Be an adult and go talk it over with the responsible person or write your letter to the editor, but leave the name calling to the bullies.
John Ellis,
Salida