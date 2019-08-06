Protect rights, curb shootings? How?
Another weekend. And more mass shootings, mass murders. This time it was an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and a bar in a Dayton, Ohio, entertainment district. Thirty dead; dozens injured, many critically.
The shootings of the past several years have taken place just about wherever people congregate, in churches, synagogues, movie theaters, bars, college campuses, newsrooms, lunchrooms, discount stores, concerts, community festivals, high schools and grade schools, among others.
In many, though not all, instances the killer has been a young white male. The weapon most often used is an assault rifle with typically multiple clips of ammunition.
Killers’ profiles vary. For example, in El Paso the shooter reportedly was reacting to what he perceived as race and immigration issues. In Dayton, the killer was described as a nice young guy who walked his dog and frequented bars in the district.
But, generally, the mass shootings have involved angry young white males, in some way alienated from society, using an assault rifle.
What can be done to curb if not stop the attacks?
In condemning the past week’s shootings, President Donald Trump suggested possible red flag laws. Perhaps such laws, where guns of individuals believed to be a threat are confiscated, can be designed to protect communities while preserving individuals’ rights to due process with, in part, recourse to recover their weapons.
We criticized Colorado’s just-passed red flag law because it went too far, trampling individual rights to equal protection under the law, to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
Can a red flag version be designed to preserve individual rights while addressing and ultimately determining those who are found to be risks to their community?
Other steps to consider are further restricting sales of the assault weapons and the ammo clips commonly used in mass shootings, including deeper and more thorough background checks.
Doing nothing is not an option. Doing nothing is giving a green light to further mayhem.
The question is how to establish laws and regulations that protect society from sick killers who should not have access to guns while preserving individual rights to bear arms, rights against unreasonable searches and seizures, rights to due process and equal protection under the law.
It is a fine line, protecting constitutional rights while identifying those who are risks to society.
But it is time to start a discussion – a civil discussion that avoids the blame game – aimed at curbing the killings that have become all too common incidents across the country.
Fair fun; challenges
In today’s Mountain Mail, readers will find a 16-page Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo special, filled with photos and stories from last week’s annual celebration.
As the edition notes, the fair recognizes traditional ranching and agricultural activities, from raising livestock to roping steers, from gardening to cooking to sewing and more.
Thanks to all individuals and businesses participating in the Junior Livestock Market Sale. This year buyers purchased more than $250,000 of young sellers’ animals, a record total.
The fair and 4-H add up to wholesome family fun. The challenge for the Fair Board is how to get more folks involved in activities, from showing at the open exhibits to attending performances to getting youngsters participating in 4-H.
— MJB