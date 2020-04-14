FIBArk: no surprise
Monday’s announcement that 2020 FIBArk has been canceled comes as no surprise.
State and federal stay-at-home directives have been extended to April 26 and 30. But it’s possible both will be continued into May with no firm date set and uncertainty continuing.
As the board said in its announcement, how long the coronavirus pandemic remains and how long social distancing is required is not clear.
“We’re hopeful that conditions will have improved by June,” the release said, but with so much uncertainty “we’re relying on the guidance of health care professionals, community leaders and our best judgment to cancel this June festival.”
FIBArk is not the only festival that is likely to be canceled this year, locally or across the state and nation. Others will surely follow.
Questions related to the virus, whether cases taper off or not, and its status amid state and federal guidelines, make planning for an event just a couple of months out most difficult, if not impossible, and makes today’s FIBArk board decision all the more plausible.
Another element in considering holding community events this summer is who would attend them given social distancing, the unknown of potential virus flare-ups and crowds gathering in close proximity to one another.
With FIBArk, crowds pack downtown sidewalks for the parade, people are jammed together to watch the Hooligan Race on the banks of the river, and live bands at Riverside Park attract throngs of music lovers, where anything remotely resembling social distancing is not possible.
Some officials are noting that once restrictions are lifted, visitors are going to be cautious and selective about traveling, about where they choose to go and what they’re going to do.
Depending on what happens with the coronavirus in the weeks ahead, it may be months or even longer before visitors leave the safety and comfort of their homes and neighborhoods, to venture out to community festivals and events like FIBArk.
Thanks to Monarch
Monarch Mountain recently made a special effort to assist Columbine Manor, purchasing and donating to the care center a supply of hand sanitizer, masks and gowns for use by staff and residents.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt commended Monarch, its ownership group and in particular owner representative Bob Nicolls for the effort to assist Columbine in its efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I really want to extend our gratitude as a community,” Mr. Felt said, “to their ownership group and particularly owner representative Bob Nicolls, who, as I was told, moved heaven and earth to bring considerable personal protective equipment to Salida for Columbine Manor specifically to help them with the shortage they were facing.
“That kind of individual effort and initiative is really appreciated.”
Thank you, Monarch and Mr. Nicolls. It is acts of kindness and generosity such as this that make a big difference in a community in a time of crisis.
Congratulations ...
Congratulations and best wishes to Ruby Brown, recently named a winner of a prestigious Daniels Fund Scholarship.
With the full-ride award, Ms. Brown, the daughter of Ann Casey and Tim Brown and a Salida High School December graduate, is considering universities in California for her bachelor’s degree.
She plans to major in sociology and minor in Spanish, then continue on a medical school track after earning her bachelor’s degree with a goal of working in international medicine.
— MJB