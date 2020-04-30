Dear Editor:
Ark Valley Helping Hands extends a huge thank you to our community for the support we have received during this trying time. We are honored by the outpouring of support we have had from our volunteers coming forward, as well as donations and words of support for our efforts. We truly live in a wonderful community.
Ark Valley Helping Hands continues to help our Chaffee County seniors in the best and safest way we can. We have had to modify our operations due to safety protocol. Currently we are offering grocery and prescription deliveries, as well as twice-a-week care calls. We have opened our services up to any Chaffee County senior who wishes to utilize these services.
In the past three weeks, our volunteers have logged in over 200 volunteer hours doing grocery and medication deliveries, as well as making care calls. We have a phone tree making 150 calls per week. We have volunteers sewing face coverings daily. These face coverings have been distributed to both our seniors and volunteers, as well as being donated to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and to anyone else in the community who needs one. Thank you to all who are working on these needs.
If you are a senior who needs help, or if you know of someone who does, please reach out to us at 719-530-1198 or at info@avhelpinghands.org. We will be keeping the phone lines and delivery services open seven days a week for as long as long as our services are needed. Together, we will get through this.
Thank you.
Sara Ward,
program coordinator,
Ark Valley Helping Hands