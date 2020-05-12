Checklist: guidelines for best practices
Downtown Salida stores on a pleasant Monday afternoon showed about 60 percent open.
Judging from the abundance of parking available, business being conducted appeared slow. But the important point was shops – from ice cream to apparel to antique – were open. Traffic might have been light but, as open doors indicated, the situation was better than the recent alternative.
Some businesses, like Safeway and Salida Mountain Sports, for example, have prominent signs requiring customers to wear masks when entering.
Which brings up a critical element for local firms: how to open for business yet at the same time ensure the safety of employees – as well as the greater community – and customers.
As Colorado heads into summer, visitor traffic will increase. What that number is remains to be seen. In all likelihood it will not be equivalent to past years, but it will be an increase over what it’s been the past two months with the coronavirus –that is, a fraction of previous years.
Summer business typically brings revenues that, for some outfits, add up to a make-or-break year financially.
But coming with the traffic is a certainty: Some of those visitors will be carrying the virus, whether they know it or not. These visitors will be exposing those they come in contact with at lodging firms, outfitters, restaurants, convenience stores and retailers – in short, everyone they might interact with or meet.
How then do businesses stay open for their economic survival while remaining safe for owners, managers, employees, community and customers?
Chaffee County Public Health’s Safe Business Checklist provides best practices guidelines.
The checklist, required for nonessential stores to reopen, calls for social distancing of employees and customers, masks, hand sanitizer and wipes for employees and customers, frequent disinfecting of surfaces, signs for employees noting procedures, contactless payment systems if possible and monitoring and reducing if necessary the number of customers in a store at any one time.
The checklist also requires employers to ask employees to take their temperatures on coming in and leaving the store, shop or other business and to keep a log of that information.
The checklist steps allow businesses to operate while providing measures to protect the health and safety of personnel and the public and limiting the spread of the virus, which is in everyone’s personal best interest.
By themselves, the guidelines will not prevent an infected person from passing the disease on to another. However, by limiting contact and closely observing protocols, businesses and the greater community can, to a degree, minimize exposures and the spread of infections while allowing businesses to operate and survive.
It’s a fine line, certainly, but reasonable given the situation and alternatives available.
Going a step further
Citing stabilizing case incidence, Chaffee County commissioners are preparing to request a variance from state COVID-19 stipulations to reopen more businesses, including restaurants.
Commissioners noted these businesses would need to follow the same practices that got the county into a position to consider making the request.
To open for in-house seating, eateries would need to ensure distancing of customers, employees wearing masks, requiring customers to wear masks until seated and limiting groups to 10 or fewer, among other steps.
Again, it’s a fine line: allowing businesses to operate and survive while protecting the public.
— MJB