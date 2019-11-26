An upward spiral
Chaffee County residential real estate prices continue their upward spiral.
According to Realtors of Central Colorado, the average sale price of a home in the county last month was $483,099, up 9 percent – $43,479 – from prices of a year ago, $439,620.
Detached homes across the county averaged $516,611, up 8 percent compared to a year ago. Townhomes and condos averaged $388,150.
Sales prices showed a significant north-south disparity. The average sold price of homes in Salida was $524,670 compared to Buena Vista’s $380,809 .
While month-to-month comparisons can be deceiving, colored by a few significant sales, figures comparing prices of a year ago are more telling.
Even more revealing, however, are comparisons to earlier years.
In 2015, county residential sales prices averaged $266,219. October 2019 average sales were up $216,800 over those of just four years earlier, an increase of 81 percent. Over the four years, sale prices are up some $54,000 per year.
The prices are eye-openers for longtime area residents, rivaling prices in Denver and other northern Front Range cities.
What’s fueling the continuing increase in prices? While half-million-dollar homes in the county are a novelty here, prices in a number of other areas of the state and nation are well into seven figures, including Colorado’s resort areas.
This means someone living in Frisco, Breckenridge or Steamboat Springs, or in California, for example, can sell a home for a million or so, move to the county and in most cases purchase a similarly sized or larger home for a half-million dollars and pocket the difference, less what they might have owed on the home they’re leaving.
Chaffee County and the Upper Arkansas Valley are attractive to many: great recreation, small towns, good schools, a usually comfortable climate, four seasons, reasonably good digital connectivity and highly favorable real estate prices compared to many areas.
Real estate prices here are good news for those moving to the region and for those selling property. Prices are not such good news – or make that bad news – for those attempting to break into the housing market, especially for the first time.
Wintry holiday travel
AAA predicts some 960,000 Coloradans will be traveling this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Travelers across the state will be facing some of the most difficult late November weather in years.
The National Weather Services warned travelers to expect up to 11 inches and 16 inches of snow respectively over Monarch and Wolf Creek passes from Monday night into today.
Denver’s NWS forecast called for 10-15 inches of snow Monday night through today.
In Salida just a few inches of snow are in the forecast. But with the snow, cold temperatures are expected to move in. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s are forecast for today and Wednesday with lows in the single digits tonight. More snow is expected across the state Thursday and Friday.
Conditions should improve somewhat late in the week, with warming temperatures and snow showers for those heading home on Sunday.
The message is travel safely!
Happy Thanksgiving!
In 1621, the first settlers to America are credited with celebrating the first Thanksgiving.
Today, nearly four centuries later, in the midst of political dissension and discord, we nonetheless have much for which to be thankful, especially for the freedom and liberty we are privileged to enjoy.
Happy Thanksgiving 2019!
— MJB