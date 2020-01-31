Dear Editor:
Re: What is newsworthy and who decides.
What is news, who decides what is important and who decides what the headline will be on TV?
I always have liked to watch the news at 7 a.m. In a 17-minute segment on ABC, NBC and CBS, and for the last few days that has not been possible, as the news was pre-empted by the death of a famous basketball player and eight others in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.
I’m very sorry that nine people would perish in a plane crash, yet to pre-empt other news by someone’s choice is some TV mogul’s view of what is important.
For me, the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, the spreading virus in Wuhan, China, trade deals and immigration are more important to our country.
What do you think, dear reader?
David Hester,
Buena Vista