Dear Editor:
Wow! Just got my 2019 property tax bill.
There is a new item listed and it’s for Colorado Mountain College. How could that be? The Salida school board told us it wasn’t a new tax. They even hired an attorney (using our tax dollars) to tell us that.
We were to believe them because that attorney decided they didn’t need to put any information in the ballot language about increased taxes we’d all be paying, and it wasn’t a TABOR violation. But everyone knows nothing is free, so we knew they weren’t telling us the truth there.
But this new item wasn’t on my last property tax bill. I believe, after comparing my 2018 to 2019 statements, this is a new tax for all property owners in the R-32-J school district. You should believe that also.
It was surprising to see this new tax was collected for all of 2019. How could that be? This wasn’t passed until November, but we are being charged for that entire year? When were we told it would be retroactive for 2019 by the school board? David Blackburn never spoke about this, and neither did anyone from CMC.
Did you realize the mill levy had gone up to 4.013? Citizens were told the mill levy was going to be 3.997. Not much of a difference you say, but it could be a huge issue for those on a fixed income – whether you own property or are renting. Renters will not be exempt from an increase.
Salida City Council backed this thoroughly. P.T. declared that CMC was coming to Salida. Did they know this would be a new tax? Did they know it would be collected for the entire year when it only passed in November? Did they know the mill levy would rise? So glad they were thoroughly versed on this issue.
The school board, David Blackburn (he won’t have to pay this tax), CMC and that group Friends of Salida Schools should all be ashamed of themselves. They were all complicit in a huge blackout of information; valuable information that citizens should have known to make an informed decision.
Questions for Rachel Pokrandt/CMC:
You said the Buena Vista facility was not well utilized and usage of the BV campus never grew to the extent that was envisioned (Mountain Mail Aug. 30. Why?
Does CMC offer online classes? Why?
Is this a new tax for those in the R-32J school district? If not, why has this not been on my taxes before?
So, it’s too late now. We’re stuck with this tax that’s not new but miraculously showed up on our 2019 property taxes, with an increased mill levy the very first year.
Please don’t trust CMC or the school board or the superintendent when they come to us to raise our taxes again to build a “campus” here. Be sure to remember all the things they refused to tell us this time and what CMC did in BV.
Nancy Dominick,
Salida