CCPH: works to keep county safe
Chaffee County Public Health ran into a buzz saw of criticism this week after launching a Google form for reporting businesses or individuals not complying with COVID-19 public health orders.
The department suggested citizens use the form rather than calling, emailing or posting comments and concerns on the county Facebook page.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director and coronavirus incident commander, said the form was a way for the department to streamline reports so they can be looked at in a timely, efficient manner. A number of Colorado counties she noted, are using the same or a similar form to report concerns.
But a number of residents took exception to the form, comparing it to reporting on a neighbor, to Nazism and big brother.
In response to the backlash, public health quickly pulled the form. Ms. Carlstrom said, “CCPH has heard loud and clear from those on social media,” noting the reporting tool “was not well received.”
She said the form was being removed from Facebook and would be pulled from the county public health website and other channels.
“COVID-19 has challenged all of us,” Ms. Carlstrom said. “We are all feeling uncertainty, anxiety, frustration and even anger.
“Your friends at CCPH are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and health of our community. Please remember – we are your friends, neighbors, colleagues and partners in this unparalleled chapter of history.
“We will only get through this successfully together, as a team.”
Give credit to Ms. Carlstrom and the public health team for hearing community concerns and quickly taking action.
It’s been three to four weeks since the state and county launched stay-at-home orders, shutting down non-essential businesses including restaurants, lodges and dozens of retailers. During this time public health officials have been working in uncharted terrain under most difficult conditions, reporting on a growing number of infections, deaths of community members and suggesting critical steps to stem the virus’ spread.
To say the least, it’s been stressful, for the community and especially for those charged with protecting this county’s safety, health and welfare.
It’s no small irony that this is National Public Health Week. Routinely, public health operates as a low key agency, issuing occasional press releases, reporting to county commissioners, providing a number of key health services, from flu shots to breast feeding among a number of other programs.
With COVID-19, however, public health – an entity that’s not normally in the spotlight – has taken an unexpected and sudden out-sized role in the county at a time when the community, state, nation and world are attempting to control a crisis.
To Chaffee County Public Health – and to all those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle – thank you! Thank you for what you’re doing to keep this community – your friends and neighbors – healthy and safe.
Easter’s blessings
Because of coronavirus restrictions, Holy Week services at area churches have gone virtual.
Instead of being able to invite the faithful to attend services in person, a number of churches have gone to social media and the internet.
The arrangements may not be ideal, but they are the best alternative under the circumstances.
In a time of worldwide crisis, of danger and death, the death of Jesus Christ on a cross and his resurrection offers hope for mankind.
At this difficult time, Easter blessings to all. Be safe; be kind; be considerate of others.
— MJB