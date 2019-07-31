Dear Editor:
Since I have been following the “Future 50” community endeavors to plan the future of U.S. 50, I’ve taken an interest in walking along it. It’s not as bad as my fellow walkers may think. Along the length, on both sides, there are either sidewalks or paths. Much of its scenic value is still intact.
There are only three crossings. Holman continues to be a dangerous one, and this is where I see visitors (many are families with children) crossing on their way to the pool, dog park and walk/bike routes. Three times while crossing from the south side to the north, after the walk light has come on, I’ve stood while a vehicle ran the red light. Always hesitate before you cross.
Be watchful at the crossings; otherwise I would encourage anyone to walk along U.S. 50. You see so much more when walking. Who doesn’t want to get the most out of something? Details emerge from the advantages of sightseeing while walking. Here are the highlights from my recent walk from CR 110 to CR 107.
Southside highlights:
• Rocky Mountain Mini Golf across from the pool. It looks so well cared for and fun. There’s even a waterfall.
• Milkweed and monarch butterflies: Milkweed, food for monarch butterflies, grows along U.S. 50. Once I saw the milkweed, I hoped to see monarch butterflies, and further along I did!
• Old Log Cabin Antiques – take a turn down their driveway and you will step back into history. The place has several buildings, farm equipment and scenes from the old days. It’s chock full of charm and scenic beauty.
• A big lawn shaded by huge old trees at a stately old home from back in the day. It was a hot day, so the emerald green lawn with bountiful deep shade looked wonderful.
Northside highlights:
• The Circle R motel is just fun and cute. (Actually, all the hotels on both sides of U.S. 50 show obvious signs of care and attention. None are “cookie-cutter” hotels, and each looks inviting.)
•Soulcraft Brewing – I love how this old building, at one time a grocery store, has been repurposed into a brewery of excellent beer and a fun gathering place with seating both inside and out. Soulcraft is in a central, “uptown” location that patrons can easily walk or bike to and from.
• The pool – this beloved place is only going to get better as time goes by. It’s got a big green lawn and lots of shade trees.
As for the future of U.S. 50, the way it is now is a great starting place to get it to a point where it is still a highway, but within town is also accommodating to other transportation modes, is safer, convenient, attractive and inviting so that its businesses thrive.
Susan Roebuck,
Salida