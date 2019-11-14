Dear Editor:
I would like to say thank you to the city of Salida for the newly resurfaced basketball courts at Alpine Park.
I grew up here and loved playing basketball at Alpine. Now with two boys of my own, I love that they can enjoy playing at the same park I did.
The courts are so beautiful and the hoops are very nice. I especially love that two of the hoops are adjustable so that the little ones can play too.
I have seen so many kids and parents, young and old, playing there, and everyone loves it. I love driving by at night and seeing all the kids out there playing under the lights.
It is great that we have somewhere our kids can gather, play and have fun. Thank you so much for funding this project.
Mandy Jackson,
Howard