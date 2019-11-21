Dear Editor:
I am responding to statements made in Sandra Farrell’s letter, “Honestly assess Donald Trump.”
“He came into the highest office with great business success. I respect his business acumen.”
1. Eleven bankruptcies, accruing $1.8 billion in debt between 1985-1994.
2. Defaulted on bank loans and interest, resulting in multiple threats of foreclosure by banks.
3. Notorious for refusing to pay for services rendered, resulting in hundreds of lawsuits.
4. Recently fined $2 million for taking money from Trump charity foundations to line his own pockets.
5. Owes more than $1 million to 12 American cities that have hosted his campaign rallies.
6. Scammed Trump University students out of millions of dollars.
7. Attempted extortion from a foreign government to influence our elections.
“He doesn’t attempt to shame other cultures with their failure to use American standards of human rights.”
1. Called Mexican immigrants rapists and murderers.
2. Referred to Third World nations as “****hole” countries.
3. Dehumanized immigrant children to justify caging them like animals.
4. Denigrated American citizens by telling them to go back to where they came from.
5. Continuously uses white nationalism rhetoric to shame entire cultures, promoting hatred of Muslims, immigrants, women, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and people of color.
Human rights are universal, Ms. Farrell and don’t come in different flavors. They are basic freedoms, centered on shared values: dignity, equality, respect and independence.
As of October, after 1,000 days in office, No. 45 has told nearly 13,000 documented lies. He repeatedly exaggerates or falsifies numbers, makes indefensible boasts and promotes misleading claims and conspiracy theories.
That this behavior has now become acceptable by many in our society is an assault on our Constitution and the values this nation was founded upon.
President Abraham Lincoln said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution, but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”
Ms. Farrell, there is nothing “weeny” or “puny” about the impeachment process. It is not a farce, a witch-hunt or a kangaroo court, as many Republicans would have us believe. It is very serious and would not be undertaken without strong evidence of wrongdoing. It is designed as part of our checks and balances system and is reserved for those who violate their oath of office and/or abuse the Constitution.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said, “By ensuring no one in government has too much power, the Constitution helps protect ordinary Americans every day against abuse of power by those in authority.”
In response to your request for honest assessment, need I say more?
Linda Taylor,
Salida