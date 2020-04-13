Dear Editor,
I have a vision for the future of Salida. It actually isn’t focused on changing anything, but rather on embracing currently-valued aspects of our community.
It’s about keeping this a “real” town, rather than becoming a “resort.” It’s about fostering our community character.
It’s about keeping our sense of place, where we appreciate our prized surroundings and recreational opportunities, but more than that, the way our community pitches in to support each other in times of need.
Community character is more than a friendly wave and “Hello”; it’s the willingness to support local businesses through an online auction and make sure that the Emergency Fund of the CC Community Foundation gets what it needs to take care of those who are out of work due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
It’s all those volunteers who make sure Helping Hands is staffed and that Home to Table functions. It’s people taking care of people.
In this time of heightened insecurity, basics, like housing and food, become the focus.
We all know that in recent years our housing prices have soared, whether it’s rent or mortgage payments.
Rising costs have threatened the economic mix that has been a mainstay of our community. One of the things I love about Salida is the variety of housing types in our older neighborhoods – big and smaller homes set together.
The mix of people from different economic strata adds to the makeup that’s pare of our community character. I want those who are part of the community through their employment to also be able to live here.
So I ask you to join me in supporting policies and actions in Salida that keep us an economic mix.
I’ve been concerned with the recent letters to the editor wanting to keep the Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) from building in our community.
It tears my heart to think that we might lose those values that have been a part of Salida since its founding.
Small homes have not taken away from property values of those larger homes they’re located beside. Those larger homes are compared to sales of similar properties in establishing their value.
The CHT has made very effort to include neighbors in planning and even in selecting architectural styles for a potential development on Third and M.
CHT has a record of helping key members of our community, teachers, hospital workers, retail staff and wait staff with owning and renting homes.
Such partnerships are key to having affordable housing in our city, housing for which residents are not cost burdened (paying more than one-third of one’s income on housing).
In times like these, it’s the cost-burdened residents who are most likely to lose their housing.
Both CHT and Habitat for Humanity have done great work in our town. Let’s support them by finding locations for their projects and keep Salida a real town with great community character.
Cheryl Brown-Kovacic,
Salida