Dear Editor:
I am responding to an article in the Jan. 23 Mountain Mail, “Basketball league cancels season.”
Ousting the community men’s basketball league by raising the rental rates from $1,500 to $10,000, an increase of 566 percent with no warning, discussion or public notice is unconscionable. Who is responsible for this decision? Either this is pure greed, mismanagement or a desire to get rid of the activity altogether.
The high school has already made the rental of the auditorium unfeasible for the community because of high fees and the willingness to cancel non-school events at the last minute if it is decided the auditorium is needed for a school-related activity. Now the basketball and volleyball team (due to no district sponsorship) are on the outs.
I am a property owner and willingly pay taxes though I have never had a child enrolled in the Salida schools. If the high school can’t be used for community events, then it may as well be a private institution.
Questions for the school administration:
1. Who made this decision to raise the community basketball rental rates to $10,000? How was this figure decided upon? Who in his right mind thought this was a reasonable decision?
2. Why was there no public meeting and/or discussion?
3. Why was Dave Granzella not included in the decision-making process?
4. Why is the Salida school system bound and determined to exclude the community when it is the community that keeps it above water?
Linda Taylor,
Salida