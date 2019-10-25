Dear Editor:
Voters in Salida School District R-32-J have been asked to vote on a proposal to be included in the Colorado Mountain College district. As an owner and operator of a local residential construction company, I would like to offer my perspective on this issue.
My industry faces many challenges. Productivity, innovation and affordability are some of the issues highlighted in trade magazines and website articles. But no other issue comes up more or seems as pressing or universal as the trades and the need for skilled labor.
This is a national issue, and it has hit this community hard. Local contractors are overwhelmed by the volume of work, and unable to employ the workforce they need. This trickles down into the community – have you tried to get someone to do basic household maintenance or repair lately?
We need young, skilled tradespeople. We need young people who are inspired to learn a trade and are encouraged to apply those skills in this economy. Young people with a stake. Young people enthusiastic about starting a business, starting a family, being a part of this community.
Those kids exist here. Talented and eager, but perhaps without the direction and opportunity to follow a path to success in the trades.
The school district has done an amazing job preparing kids for the next level of academic education. However, not every kid is going on to the next level of academic education. It is critical to the future of many kids and to the health of our local economy that we have an avenue to capture these talented kids and give them the opportunity to succeed.
What if that opportunity existed? CMC can be a critical component in providing that opportunity. CMC can offer low-cost, effective training for many of the trades. With this resource in town, the Salida School District would have the ability to offer this path to kids, and kids would have the opportunity to discover a trade that suits them and pursue it. Please join me in supporting this effort by voting yes on 5A.
Greg Follet,
Salida